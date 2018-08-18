How ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Handled the Picard Maneuver

A lot of work went into creating the look of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access, but one practical consideration had to be taken into account: the notorious “Picard Maneuver.”

The Picard Maneuver is of course named for Captain Jean-Luc Picard of the USS Enterprise-D, played by Sir Patrick Stewart on Star Trek: The Next Generation. Picard had a problem with the top part of his uniform riding up whenever he would sit or stand, and so he developed a habit of frequently tugging his shirt down. This move occurred so often that fans noticed it and dubbed it the “Picard Maneuver.”

Speaking during a panel at Star Trek Las Vegas, Star Trek: Discovery star Jason Isaacs, who played Gabriel Lorca in the show’s first season, revealed that CBS was quite concerned with similar issues in regards to the new Discovery era Starfleet uniforms.

“Although the future is all-inclusive when it comes races and sexuality and physical types, but there can be no creases, apparently,” Isaacs said (via Trek Movie). “It was very, very important from CBS that the clothes should never have a crease in them.”

This was an issue when the first official photo of Lorca was released and his uniform was significantly creased. According to Isaacs, they tried to fix the issue by buttoning the jacket to the pants, but this had the unfortunate side effect of creating a “front wedgie.”

Ultimately, the only solution that the Star Trek: Discovery team could come up with was to give him two jackets: one for sitting, and one for standing. Isaacs had to switch out one for the other between takes depending on how he was positioned.

Oh, and as for whether Isaacs will be back as prime universe Lorca next season, he’s not telling.

“You can ask me any questions, any questions you like, including questions about any future sightings of Lorca, anywhere in Star Trek and I will probably continue to lie and keep secrets like I did last year,” he said. “You can ask anything you like, but you will get nothing out of me.”

