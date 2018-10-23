‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Sonequa Martin-Green Teases Red Angel Mystery, Spock Connections

There’s a mystery afoot in Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, and Spock and his surrogate sister are on the case.

The trailers for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two introduced the mystery of the Red Angel, a strange vision that appears to Michael Burnham.

Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green says that her character finds comfort in the Red Angel at first, but things change when she learns that Spock saw this same vision as a child.

“The Red Angel appears to Michael Burnham at a very, very critical moment,” Martin-Green told IGN. “You can see from the trailer that we just released that it looks like a life or death moment. And I see this angel and I say that it gives me comfort and lets me know that everything is going to be okay. And then what I find out later is that Spock has also seen this same Red Angel, but when he was a child.”

It seems like that the Red Angel is connected to the mysterious seven red bursts that Spock was investigating when he went missing.

“And so it’s a huge mystery,” Martin-Green says. “And it’s one of the big themes of Season Two, finding out what this angel is, where this angel came from, what it wants, what it needs, what it’s doing. All those questions.”

Martin-Green has also teased an “emotional” arc and relationship between Burnham and Spock.

“Yes, very much so, [they’re] surrogate siblings for each other,” she said. “I have certainly attached myself, as Burnham, I’ve attached myself to Saru in such a new and beautiful way. We’ve known each other for a really long time now at this point. He was already on the Shenzhou when I came on, directly from Vulcan. I surpassed him in ranking, and so that was a sore subject, and a, you know, a point of contention between us. We have always competed against each other, but we’ve always brought out the best of each other. And there have been times when it’s been a bit spiteful, and it’s been a bit… a bit harsh here and there. But what we have ultimately found, and what you will see play out in Season 2, is that the bond is really deep. It’s really deep, it’s very true, and it’s innervating in itself. And so we come to realize just how important we are to each other, and what our roles are in each other’s lives, and we’re completely dependent on each other. And it’s a beautiful thing.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.