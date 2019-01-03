‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 Is Like a Family Reunion Says Doug Jones

“It was like a family reunion.” We can’t wait to see @actordougjones back as Saru in season 2 of #StarTrekDiscovery! pic.twitter.com/TpJpNGzAG0 — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) December 19, 2018

Star Trek: Discovery star Doug Jones compares returning to the show for Season Two to attending a family reunion.

In a new promo for Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, Jones, who plays Cmdr. Saru, explains how it feels to return to work on the Star Trek universe after the break between season.

“It was like a family reunion, coming back together again, to reunite for Season Two,” Jones says. “Any time you start an artistic project, you get to know the people you work with so well, and you do trust each other, rely on each other. During hiatus time, it’s like we kind of missed each other. You do develop a bond with the entire family that’s built here. Not only my co-actors but also the entire crew. I live in Los Angeles, the crew is here in Toronto, so when we’re away, we’re away. So when you hear we’re back for Season Two it’s like, ‘Oh! The gang’s getting’ back together! Yay!’”

Anthony Rapp, who plays Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets, also described the show’s cast as a family in his own promo for the new season.

“You know we really, we really became a family in Season One,” Rapp says. “But we were doing all of our work in a kind of, not a void, exactly, but in our little bubble, before the rest of the world got to really know what we were doing. So, we had already forged that bond, and now that we got to share it, it’s, in a way, it’s kind of made it even stronger. Everything just feels sort of more settled and grounded and…confident, I guess.”

Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Cmdr. Michael Burnham shared a similar sentiment in her promo.

“You know, we were so excited to come back for Season Two,” Martin-Green says. “I think I missed the people, you know, more than anything. From being on set, we were all so very close, and we’ve come so far so quickly.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two premieres January 17th on CBS All Access.