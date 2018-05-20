‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Sonequa Martin-Green on More Character-Focused Season 2

As Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 began filming in Toronto, Sonequa Martin-Green returned to work playing the newly reinstated Starfleet Commander Michael Burnham of the USS Discovery. While Discovery‘s second season will pick up where the first season left off, Martin-Green indicates that there will be some changes to the series going forward.

Speaking ot Deadline, Martin-Green shared her excitement about Season Two and noted that the series should be able to focus a bit more on the characters now that the Federation-Klingon War has ended in a truce.

“I’m beyond excited,” Martin-Green says. “Thrilled. We’ve been talking a lot gearing up for Season Two, about that story we’re going to tell, and how we’re going to continue, and how we’re going to jump off because the war chapter has come to a close. What happens now? What happens now that the war is over? Because a lot of what happened to Michael Burnham and all the characters wasn’t able to be delved into because there just wasn’t time, because we were dealing with this war. Wrestling with all of these things, it’s like you have to sort of put it aside because of the immediacy of the moment. I’m thrilled to see what happens when the chips fall and things are done now. Now, what are we going to do? How are we going to look at ourselves in the mirror? How are we going to look at each other?”

Star Trek: Discovery will also be adding some new characters in its second season as well. Well, some new but also old characters. Anson Mount has been cast as Captain Christopher Pike. While there has been no official casting, Martin-Green hinted that Spock – Burnham’s foster brother and the Enterprise’s science officer – may have a role to play in the new season as well.

“You know, Aaron Harberts, he said after the finale, on After Trek, that Season Two was going to be about that line between science and faith,” Martin-Green said. “He also said that there’s going to be a lot of family dynamic. It is the Enterprise in that shot. We all know who is on the Enterprise. You see Sarek and Burnham look at each other, and there you have it.”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.