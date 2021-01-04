Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Finale Preview Photos Released

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three comes to a close in its season finale episode, "That Hope Is You, Part 2." The episode puts Michael Burnham in a Kobayashi Maru scenario, as she's caught between stopping Osyraa from destroying the Federation and rescuing her friends in the Verubin Nebula, where the USS Discovery crew discovered the source of the Burn that changed the galaxy. The episode may also answer some questions that have been lingering for years. The new photos from the episode show Burnham, Osyraa, Adira, Dr. Culber, Saru, Aurellio, Zareh, Su'Kal, and Osyraa's Emerald Chain enforcers. Take a look below. "That Hope Is You, Part 2" is directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the season finale of Star Trek: Discovery? How do you think things will turn out for the Discovery and her crew? Let us know what you think about it all in the comments. The Star Trek: Discovery Season Three finale debuts on Thursdays, January 7, on CBS All Access.

