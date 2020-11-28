Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Trailer Released

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three released its first trailer today during the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con. According to a new synopsis for the season, “After making the jump in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew dropping out of the wormhole and into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must together fight to regain a hopeful future.” You can watch the trailer above.

CBS All Access announced in February that it had renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season and that Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner of the new season.

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the renewal announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

The first two season of Star Trek: Discovery were set a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series. The third season will find it in a new setting having traveled over 930 years into the future.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber).

The first two season of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now now CBS All Access. The new season will debut on CBS All Access in 2020.

