Star Trek: Discovery Visits Book's Homeworld In New Photos From "The Sanctuary"

By Jamie Lovett

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three continues with its eighth episode this week. Titled "The Sanctuary, the episode sees Discovery visiting Cleveland "Book" Booker's homeworld. According to the synopsis, "Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew travel to Book’s home planet to help rescue it from Osyraa, the formidable leader of the Emerald Chain. Meanwhile, Stamets and Adira continue their search for valuable information on the origin of the Burn." The new photos from the episode include shots of Book, Burnham, Tilly, Saru, Georgiou, Dr. Culber, and the Discovery bridge crew. Take a look below.

"The Sanctuary" is written by Kenneth Lin & Brandon Schultz. Jonathan Frakes directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

Are you excited for the next episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments. New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 015
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 014
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Michelle Yeoh as Capt. Georgiou

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 013
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
David Ajala as Book

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 012
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 011
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 010
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Avaah Blackwell as Osnullus

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 009
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sara Mitich as Lt. Nilsson

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 008
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Ronnie Rowe Jr. as Lt. Bryce

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 007
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 006
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Doug Jones as Capt. Saru

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 005
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Mary Wiseman as Ensign Tilly

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 004
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
David Ajala as Book

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 003
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Burnham and David Ajala as Book

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 002
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
Oyin Oladejo as Lt. Joann Owosekun and Emily Coutts as Lt. Keyla Detmer

Star Trek Discovery Season 3 Episode 8 001
(Photo: Michael Gibson/CBS)
