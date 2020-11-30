Star Trek: Discovery Visits Book's Homeworld In New Photos From "The Sanctuary"

Star Trek: Discovery Season Three continues with its eighth episode this week. Titled "The Sanctuary, the episode sees Discovery visiting Cleveland "Book" Booker's homeworld. According to the synopsis, "Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew travel to Book’s home planet to help rescue it from Osyraa, the formidable leader of the Emerald Chain. Meanwhile, Stamets and Adira continue their search for valuable information on the origin of the Burn." The new photos from the episode include shots of Book, Burnham, Tilly, Saru, Georgiou, Dr. Culber, and the Discovery bridge crew. Take a look below.

"The Sanctuary" is written by Kenneth Lin & Brandon Schultz. Jonathan Frakes directs the episode.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Commander Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Commander Saru, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Commander Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Ensign Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery debut weekly on Thursdays on CBS All Access.