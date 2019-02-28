‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Renewed for Season 3

Star Trek: Discovery will return for a third season of new voyages on CBS All Access.

CBS All Access today announced that it has renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a third season. CBS All Access also announced Michelle Paradise will join Alex Kurtzman as co-showrunner of the new season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Michelle joined us midway through season two and energized the room with her ferocious knowledge of Trek,” Kurtzman said as part of the announcement. “Her grasp of character and story detail, her drive and her focus have already become essential in ensuring the Trek legacy, and her fresh perspective always keeps us looking forward. I’m proud to say Michelle and I are officially running Star Trek: Discovery together.”

Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, added, “The massive success of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season launch exceeded our expectations in both driving subscriber growth and generating a phenomenal response from Star Trek fans. With Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise at the helm, we look forward to continuing Star Trek: Discovery‘s journey, growing the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access and bringing fans new Star Trek stories for many years to come.”

Paradise was a co-executive producer on The CW series The Originals. She wrote for the series Rogue on the Audience network and The CW’s Hart of Dixie. She also created, wrote, and starred in the MTV/Logo series Exes & Ohs.

Star Trek: Discovery is midway through its second season. In this season, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joins forces with Capt. Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Together, they investigate seven red signals and appearances by an entity called the Red Angel, and the crew must work together to unravel this mystery. Meanwhile, Spock’s involvement forces his foster sister, Michael Burnham, to face her past.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Are you excited about another new season of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments.

The first six episodes of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season are available to stream now on CBS All Access. New episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access. CBS Studios International distributes episodes on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Space and CraveTV. The entire first season of the series is also available to watch on demand.