‘Star Trek: Discovery: Season One’ Steelbook Blu-ray Revealed

The first season of CBS All Access‘s Star Trek: Discovery is getting the Steelbook Blu-ray treatment.

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Media Distribution have officially announced the Star Trek: Discovery: Season One Steelbook Blu-ray, which will be available exclusively at Best Buy beginning Nov. 13th. UPDATE: It’s available to pre-order now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the Steelbook art and design below:

As previously announced, the Star Trek: Discovery Season One Blu-ray and DVD sets will include all 15 episodes of the Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, plus two hours worth of bonus content including deleted and extended scenes, featurettes and interviews with the cast and crew.

The Star Trek: Discovery: Season One Blu-ray special features are:

DISCOVERING DISCOVERY: THE CONCEPTS AND CASTING OF STAR TREK: DISCOVERY – Interviews with producers, writers and stars of Star Trek: Discovery about casting of the debut season.

THE STAR TREK THEME – A discussion with executive producer Alex Kurtzman and composer Jeff Russo about creating the Discovery theme and score for the show.

CREATURE COMFORTS – A behind-the-scenes look at the makeup and prosthetics department on Star Trek: Discovery, as they both modernize well-known Star Trek species like the Klingons, Vulcans and the Andorians, and bring to life a new species, the Kelpiens.

DESIGNING DISCOVERY – Insight into the production design department led by Tamara Deverell as they create the planets, the world within those worlds and the starships to travel amongst them.

CREATING SPACE – An exploration of how the VFX team, headed by Jason Zimmerman, pushes the envelope to create the reality of space, planets, and starships for Star Trek: Discovery.

PROP ME UP – Led by propmaster Mario Moreira, a voyage through the world of Discovery props, providing an inside look at the design process from inception to set.

FEEDING FRENZY – A fascinating look at the on-set food stylist who creates a galaxy of cuisine.

A FEMALE TOUCH – With strong female producers and writers off-screen and powerful female characters on-screen, Discovery exemplifies the groundbreaking inclusionary theme first put forth in the original series.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS – Costume designer Gersha Phillips and her team create a spectacular array of clothing, uniforms and armor for every kind of species in the galaxy.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: THE VOYAGE OF SEASON ONE – A look at the adventures and plot twists encountered in the first season by the crew of the Discovery.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.