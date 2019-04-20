‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveals Ethan Peck’s Spock Without Beard, in Classic Starfleet Uniform

Ethan Peck debuted as Spock in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery. Peck plays Spock several years younger than he was when Leonard Nimoy originated the character in Star Trek: The Original Series. He also plays Spock at a period in his life when the two sides of his heritage — Vulcan logic and human emotion — have become unbalanced.

As such, Spock spent the season with a thick beard, an external representation of his tumultuous state of mind that gained him the nickname “hipster Spock.” He also took a leave of absence from Starfleet and thus spent the season out of uniform. The season finale episode of Discovery saw Spock regain a sense of balance. He shaved off the beard and once again took up his spot as Starfleet science officer aboard the Enterprise.

CBS has released photos from the episode showing Peck as Spock without the beard and in his Starfleet uniform. You can take a look at the photos below.

Peck will exit Discovery at the end of the season, along with Anson Mount as Capt. Pike and Rebecca Romijn as Number One. Fans have begun a petition to see the actors reprise their role in a spinoff series set aboard the Enterprise.

“Millions of Trekkies, both young and old, have absolutely loved Anson Mount’s (Pike) and Ethan Peck‘s (Spock) portrayal of these iconic Star Trek characters,” the Change.org petition reads. “While we’ve enjoyed their performances on Discovery – we know its coming to an end…and we want more! Consider adding another Star Trek series to your line up starring these two great actors.”

How do you think Peck looks in the more recognizable Spock style? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments! Star Trek: Discovery will return for a third season on CBS All Access.

Samora Smallwood as Lt. Amin; Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rebecca Romijn as Number One; Ethan Peck as Spock

Ethan Peck as Spock ; Samora Smallwood as Lt. Amin; Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Rebecca Romijn as Number One

