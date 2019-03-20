‘Star Trek: Discovery’: “The Red Angel” Photos Released

CBS All Access has released new photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “The Red Angel.” The title suggests the episode may reveal the nature of the mysterious being that has driven this season’s plot. In this season Star Trek: Discovery, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joins forces with Capt. Christopher Pike of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Together, they investigate seven red signals and appearances by an entity called the Red Angel, and the crew must work together to unravel this mystery. Meanwhile, Spock’s involvement forces his foster sister, Michael Burnham, to face her past.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Cmdr. Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Cmdr. Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Cmdr. Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), and Ethan Peck (Spock).

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

Ethan Peck as Spock; Jayne Brook as Admiral Cornwell; Anson Mount as Captain Pike

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou; Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham; Ethan Peck as Spock

Anson Mount as Captain Pike; Jayne Brook as Admiral Cornwell; Ethan Peck as Spock

Anthony Rapp as Stamets; Wilson Cruz as Culber

Michelle Yeoh as Georgiou; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham

Wilson Cruz as Culber; Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham; Ethan Peck as Spock

Shazad Latif as Tyler; Sonequa Martin-Green as Burnham