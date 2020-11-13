Star Trek: Discovery Reveals a Fun Voyager Cameo

Star Trek: Discovery dropped a fun Star Trek: Voyager cameo (literally) in its latest season 3 episode, “Die Trying”. After hard arrival in the distant future (32nd century), the USS Discovery’s crew managed to track down the remnants of Starfleet. Only this new version of The Federation is a very different kind of organization, one trying to survive in a Wild West future where warp technology has been crippled following the mysterious cataclysm known as “The Burn”. Upon arriving at the last Starfleet base, Discovery’s crew is greeted to a revolutionary collection of futuristic spaceships – including the USS Voyager!

What we see in Star Trek: Discovery‘s future is the USS Voyager J – the eleventh starship to bear the name. The Voyager series followed the original model, which earned a proud legacy for its unplanned seven-year voyage through an uncharted quadrant (the Delta Quadrant) in the 24th century. Voyager was part of the larger Star Trek: The Next Generation TV universe that was established in the 1990s (and set in the 24th century), the other series being Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Voyager was notable for introducing characters like the first female Starfleet captain (Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway); introducing the fan-favorite reformed Borg Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan); even a Black Vulcan (Tuvok) and female Klingon-human hybrid (B’Elanna Torres). It was pretty much the epitome of late-90s/early-00s attempts at diversifying TV. Voyager remains a retro geek-culture fixation today; congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even recently sparked a major Voyager debate online, recently!

If you’ve never checked it out, Star Trek: Voyager is definitely worth a watch. Kate Mulgrew is set to return as Captain Janeway in the upcoming Star Trek: Prodigies young adult series. Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine currently stars in the Star Trek: Picard series.

Synopsis: “The Federation starship USS Voyager, chasing a band of Maquis rebels, enters the dangerous space nebula known as the Badlands. Both ships are transported by a distant space probe to the Delta Quadrant, 75,000 light-years from Federation space. Voyager’s crew and the Maquis form an uneasy truce to rescue crewmen of both ships, kidnapped by the probe’s builder, the powerful, dying Caretaker. The Maquis ship is destroyed in a battle with the warlike Kazons. To prevent a Kazon aggression against a helpless world, Voyager destroys the space probe. Without the probe, it will take 75 years for Voyager to travel back to Federation space. With the differences between them rendered meaningless by time and distance, The Federation and Maquis crews unite aboard Voyager. Together, they embark on their new mission: to boldly go – home.”

Star Trek: Discovery airs new season 3 episodes Thursdays on CBS All Access.