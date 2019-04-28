Star Trek: Ethan Peck Wants to Continue Playing Spock

Star Trek fans are asking that Anson Mount and Ethan Peck be given the chance to reprise their respective roles as Capt. Christopher Pike and Mr. Spock in a Star Trek: Discovery spinoff series. Now Peck has confirmed that he’d be happy to play the iconic Vulcan again if given the opportunity.

Pike, Spock, and the Enterprise had their sendoff in the finale of Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. Peck spoke to TV Guide around the time the episode aired and confirmed that he’d like to keep playing Spock.

“I would like to come back, because being a part of Star Trek is like magic,” Peck says. “It’s funny, I think Star Trek is so divisive amongst people in the world that are like, ‘Never seen it, not interested.’ And those that do see it are very attached and find themselves very connected with it. To be a part of something like that is just really special. Now I feel like I’ve done a lot of the groundwork and Spock is very much a part of me. I’m the same but different having finished it. So would I like to continue? Yeah. I think it would be great.”

Mount said something similar during a recent interview about the idea of returning as Pike. “It checks all the boxes,” he told the Calgary Herald. “It’s a character I love, it’s a franchise I love, it’s an experience that I have already loved. Obviously, any opportunity to go back and play with that incredible team, led by (executive producer and co-creator) Alex Kurtzman and all of those incredible artisans from costumes, to makeup, to art, to props. Everybody in that crew is operating at the top of their game.”

Fans launched an online petition for a spinoff would see Mount and Peck return, along with Rebecca Romijn as Number One, for more adventures on the Enterprise before the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. Alex Kurtzman, the producer in charge of the expanding Star Trek TV franchise, has heard these calls.

“The fans have been heard,” Kurtzman said during a recent interview. “Anything is possible in the world of Trek. I would love to bring back that crew more than anything. It was a huge risk for us. One of the most gratifying things is to see how deeply the fans have embraced Pike, Spock, Number One and the Enterprise. The idea of getting to tell more stories with them would be a delight for all of us.”

Would you like to see Peck play Spock again in a Star Trek spinoff series? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Discovery will return for a third season on CBS All Access.

