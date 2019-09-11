Star Trek: The Next Generation – To Boldly Go HeroClix Unboxing

In October, WizKids is once again beaming into the Star Trek universe for a new HeroClix set. Star Trek HeroClix Away Team: The Next Generation – To Boldly Go is the second HeroClix set to feature characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, and offers new options for Starfleet and other Star Trek-themed HeroClix teams.

The Star Trek HeroClix Away Team: The Next Generation – To Boldly Go… Gravity Feed set features 32 new figures, including Enterprise crew members Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Riker, Data, Geordi, Worf, and Deanna Troi as well as adversarial aliens including the Romulans, Cardassians, Ferengi, and Armus.

WizKids sent ComicBook.com a countertop display box of the set to preview. Keep reading to see what we pulled.

Starfleet Commons

For commons representing Starfleet characters, we pulled:

001 Commander William T. Riker

007 Starfleet Admiral

008 Lt. Geordi La Forge

Riker and Geordi give some more options in addition to the ones from the previous Resistance is Futile set. The Starfleet Admiral adds another generic option to fill out a Starfleet team.

Alien Commons

Our other commons represent alien factions including the Romulan Star Empire, the Cardassian Union, the Ferengi Alliance, and the Klingon Empire. They are:

002 Romulan Officer

003 Cardassian Soldier

004 Ferengi Trader

005 Romulan Guard

006 Klingon Warrior

These generics should go a long way towards helping fill out non-Starfleet theme teams.

Starfleet Uncommons

On to the uncommons! Representing Starfleet, we pulled:

009 Lt. Commander Data

015 Dr. Beverly Crusher

016 Miles O’Brien

The Data does have the same “Shifting Focus” trait at the Data figures from the Resistance is Futile set, making him another option to add to your sideline.

Alien Uncommons

As for the other factions, the uncommons we pulled are:

011 Cardassian Glinn

013 Alidar Jarok

014a Kurn

Alidar Jarok and Kurn are noteworthy for being a Romulan and a Klingon, respectively, that have the Starfleet keywords. Alidar even has the United Federation of Planets team ability.

Rares

Now let’s look at the rares, where we pulled something special. First, the full list of rares we pulled includes:

017 Captain Jean-Luc Picard, U.S.S. Enterprise

019 Gul Lemec

023 Dr. Katherine Pulaski

024 Lt. Worf

That Lt. Worf is another Shifting Focus figure, but the Picard is even more exciting. Let’s take a closer look.

Captain Jean-Luc Picard, U.S.S. Enterprise

This Captain Picard is a Title Character! HeroClix fans know that this means he gets a special set of Plot abilities that can use to accrue and spend plot point.

Picard’s Plot abilities include the same Transporter ability seen on a previous Star Trek title characters, which allows players to beam in characters from their sideline onto the battlefield. He also has “On My Command,” which adds 1 plot point and grants “FREE: Choose one: MOVE -or- CLOSE -or- RANG: Action of the chosen type given to friendly characters that are adjacent or have the Starfleet keyword don’t count against your action total this turn.

Picard costs 85 points and has the United Federation of Planets team ability, and the Starfleet and Politician keywords. He also had Indomitable and his powers include Running Shot, Phasing/Teleport, Sidestep, Charge, Precision Strike, Steal Energy, Super Senses, Energy Shield/Deflection, Regeneration, Leadership, Perplex, and Outwit.

Super Rare

We pulled a single super rare in our box. That super rare is:

026 Gul Madred, Chief Interrogator

Madred will be familiar to Star Trek: The Next Generation fans for his role in the episode “Chain of Command. He was the interrogator from the famous “There are four lights” scenes, represented by the lights on the figure’s sculpt.

Gul Madred, Chief Interrogator

Gul Muldred is also a Title Character! He has the Cardassian and Soldier keywords, the Cardassian Union team ability, and costs 95 points to play.

Madred’s plot abilities include the Transporter ability and another called “No…There Are Five Lights!” The ability grants “FREE: Until your next turn, when an opposing character’s (finalized) attack roll includes a 4, after resolutions, deal that character 1 penetrating damage.” A nice thematic representation of that iconic scene with Madred and Picard.

Madred’s other powers include Sidestep, Plasticity, Precision Strike, Poison, Blades/Claws/Fangs, Invincible, Combat Reflexes, Perplex, and Outwit.

Chase

We also pulled one chase figure in our box, and Star Trek: The Next Generation fans may not recognize it. It is:

030 Mirror Jean-Luc Picard

The Star Trek: The Next Generation crew never visited the Mirror Universe on television. This figure is based on the IDW Publishing comic book series Mirror Broken, which followed the Mirror Universe versions of those characters as they attempted to steal the ISS Enterprise. Let’s take a closer look at the figure.

MIrror Jean-Luc Picard

Mirror Jean-Luc Picard costs either 100 or 75 points to play. He has the Mirror Univers and Ruler keywords and the Mirror Universe team ability.

This Picard has the same suite of three traits — Opportunistic Maneuver, Advancing Through the Ranks, and Mirror, Mirror — that the Mirror Universe chases from the Resistance is Futile set had. His version of Advancing Through the Ranks grants ” Opposing characters within 6 squares can’t use Leadership, Mastermind, or Perplex.”

He also has a special damage power called To Enslave New Life and New Civilizations. The power grants “Leadership. When Mirror Jean-Luc Picard uses it, if there is no d6 on this card, you may place the d6 result on this card. // When a character within range rolls an attack roll or rolls for Blades/Claws/Fangs or Leadership, you may remove the d6 from the d6 from this card and replace a die in the roll with it.”

Mirror Jean-Luc Picard’s other powers include Running Shot, Sidestep, Hypersonic Speed, Penetrating/Psychic Blast, Blades/Claws/Fangs, Precision Strike, Mastermind, Toughness, and Perplex.

What do you think of our pulls from the Star Trek HeroClix Away Team: The Next Generation – To Boldly Go set? Let us know in the comments. The set goes on sale on October 9th.