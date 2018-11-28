‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ Kirk, Spock Diamond Select Figures Get New Looks

Diamond Select Toys has revealed new looks at their action figures of Captain James T. Kirk and Commander Spock as played by Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, respectively, in Star Trek Into Darkness.

The figures are described as “screen-accurate, 7″ scale, fully articulated” toys featuring the faces and Starfleet Uniforms of the Kelvin timeline, the setting of the rebooted Star Trek movies.

Each figure features approximately 16 points of articulation, plus multiple accessories and connecting transporter pads.

The new look at the figures shows off the display-ready Select action figure packaging with side-panel artwork for shelf reference.

Keep reading to see the figures for yourself. Both figures carry a price of $24.99 and will release this winter.

Kirk Box Front

Kirk Box Back

Kirk Out of Box

Spock Box Front

Spock Vulcan Salute