James McAvoy Creates and Shares Homemade Star Trek Parody Videos

James McAvoy made his pitch to play a young Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: Picard. It seems his appreciation for the Star Trek franchise goes a bit deeper than that. When he hasn't been busy recording his The Sandman performance from home, McAvoy has created some Star Trek parody videos. McAvoy has released two such videos, titled "Star Force: Sci-Fisolation." In the videos, McAvoy plays the captain of spaceship pulled straight out of Star Trek and operated by a crew with a bit in common with Starfleet. Brendan O'Rourke and Kevin Mains wrote and co-star in the episodes. Ross mains directs.

The first installment of Star Force sees McAvoy's captain dealing with his evil clone. The second episode has the crew visit the Western-themed planet Eastwood. You can see both Star Force videos below.

McAvoy made a strong pitch for playing young Picard after playing the younger of Patric Stewart's Professor X in the X-Men movies. "I will take you where no Star Trek fan has gone before," McAvoy said. "I will reveal things about Jean-Luc Picard that nobody even wanted to see. I will rip this captain to shreds."

He said, "No, I'm not expecting to get a call to play the young Jean-Luc, unfortunately. But I will be tuning in, and I can't wait to see what he does because he's a brilliant actor and he's amazing in that role, and it's just nice that Star Trek are looking forward than just spaceship and a crew, do you know what I mean? They're doing something different, and that's awesome."

McAvoy also once shard a Star Trek: The Next Generation story that Stewart told him while working together on X-Men: Days of Future Past (now on Disney+). "He told me a really good story once about how he was also the captain of the actors on set (some of the other cast members of Next Gen will be like, 'What? I was the boss'), but when they had to do torpedo hits or photon torpedo hits on the Enterprise or whatever, they all had to, they'd have to, 'Whoa!' do the classic thing, and then he would be in charge of setting the tone so that everybody was on the same level," McAvoy said. "And they'd be like, 'What'd you think, Patrick?' and he'd be like 'Oh, that's a number three.' And the whole cast knew what a number one was."

The Sandman audiobook, starring McAvoy as Morpheus, debuts on audible on Wednesday, July 15th. The first season fo Star Trek: Picard is streaming now on CBS All Access.

