Star Trek’s Jonathan Frakes Questions Everything in Viral Supercut Video

I made this for no one and no reason. Plz Enjoy…. “Jonathan Frakes Asks You Things” pic.twitter.com/A7Wt5MXP39 — Zane Golia (@zbgolia) June 11, 2019

Jonathan Frakes is best known for playing Cmdr. William Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the 1990s, he also hosted the series Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, a series that questioned unbelievable tales to search for truth. Frakes asked a lot of questions over the course of that show and now one fan has turned those questions into a supercut.

Zane Golia on Twitter tweeted out a video cutting together the many questions that Frakes asked of his viewers while hosting Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction. The result is 42 seconds of Frakes questioning everything you know. Take a look above.

Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction seems to be a new favorite for viral supercuts. A previous vision supercut had about a minute and a half of Frakes telling his viewers they were wrong.

Frakes doesn’t do much in front of the camera work these days, instead choosing to focus on directing. He started down that road by directing episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation and he’ll reunite with Patrick Stewart to direct two episodes of Star Trek: Picard. Frakes has said he’s happy to be back in Star Trek‘s orbit again.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes said. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.

“I’m excited for him and personally, I feel so blessed to back,” he continued. “It’s so ironic that I spent so many years trying to expand where I was working and I was lucky enough to get onto other types of shows. The directing has been a mitzvah for me—to learn another craft. And now I am deeply ensconced in the world I was in 31 years ago—and I’ve got to say—incredibly grateful for it, between The Orville, and Discovery and Picard. And hopefully the Empress Georgiou show.”

