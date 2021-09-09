Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Mid-Season Trailer Teases Borg, Mirror Universe

During Wednesday’s Star Trek Day event, Paramount+ released the new mid-season trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two. Revealed during the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel happening during the Star Trek Day celebration, the trailer teases a Lower Decks trip to the Mirror Universe and the Borg’s return. The Star Trek: Lower Decks panel featured included a series creator, showrunner, and executive producer Mike McMahan and voice cast members Eugene Cordero and Noël Wells, plus a surprise video featuring Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome. Host Mica Burton moderated the panel discussion between the series’ creator and its stars.

Emmy Award winner Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites) developed Star Trek Lower Decks as Star Trek’s first animated comedy. The series follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford, and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and social lives, often while many sci-fi anomalies are rocking the ship. The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos includes Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman, Lt. Shaxs voiced by Fred Tatasciore, Lt. Billups voiced by Paul Scheer and Lt. Kayshon voiced by Carl Tart.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CBS’ Eye Animation Productions produces Star Trek: Lower Decks with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz (219 Productions) serve as executive producers alongside creator and showrunner Mike McMahan. Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, also serves as an executive producer. Titmouse (Big Mouth), the Emmy Award-winning independent animation production company, serves as the animation studio for the series.

The remaining Star Trek Day celebration panels are available to live-stream for free at StarTrek.com/Day and on Paramount+ and Paramount+’s Twitch page in the U.S. The Star Trek Day panel schedule is available at StarTrek.com/Day. After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+’s YouTube Channel and Paramount+.

Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Japan, India, and more and Canada, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave.

What do you think of the new trailer? Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts new episodes Thursdays on Paramount+.