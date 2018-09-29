‘Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery’ Launch Date Announced

Star Trek Online will officially enter the Age of Discovery on Oct. 9th.

Perfect World has set the date for the launch of its newest content for the massively multiplayer online RPG set in the Star Trek universe, allowing players to create new characters from the Star Trek: Discovery era and participate in a multi-part storyline rooted in the CBS All Access series’ mythology.

The launch date applies to the PC Launch only. The console launch will come at a later date.

In the first chapter of Age of Discovery, Star Trek Online captains will join forces with Starfleet Academy Cadet Sylvia Tilly, voiced by Star Trek: Discovery star Mary Wiseman.

Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery will introduce a new Discovery-era tutorial, feature two new episodes, and add new Reputation Tiers, a new queue (now referred to as a Task Force Operation) and several other new gameplay features.

In addition, Age of Discovery will bring with it a wider update to Star Trek Online‘s story, streamlining and updating older missions to reach the higher standard that more recent content has achieved.

Here’s a summary of Star Trek Online: Age of Discovery‘s story, released by Perfect World:

“Age of Discovery opens in the year 2256, just after the Battle at the Binary Stars. In the wake of a brutal war against the Klingons, Starfleet Captains now face J’Ula, matriarch of the House of Mo’Kai and sister of T’Kuvma, who seeks to alter the destiny of the Alpha Quadrant. Players must rely on the help of fellow Starfleet Academy Cadet Sylvia Tilly (voiced by Mary Wiseman), who has come home to assist with training and see them off on their first assignment. From there, they will journey to iconic locations from Star Trek: Discovery, like the Dilithium Mines of Corvan II, explore the new experimental Crossfield class Starship, the U.S.S. Glenn, and defend Starbase 1 from a fearsome attack by the Klingon House of D’Ghor.”

Age of Discovery is the second major addition to Star Trek Online this year. The game already released its newest full expansion, the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine-themed Victory is Life, which raised the game’s level cap to 65.

Star Trek Online is available now on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.