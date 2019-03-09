‘Star Trek Online: Mirror of Discovery’ Launches on PS4, Xbox One

Perfect World Entertainment Inc. and Cryptic Studios today launched Mirror of Discovery for Star Trek Online on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Console players can now access the latest update for the free-to-play Star Trek MMORPG, which continues the story begun in the Age of Discovery update.

In Mirror of Discovery, players will uncover the fate of the Terran Empire’s Captain Killy, voiced by Star Trek: Discovery star Mary Wiseman, going up against the captain of the ISS Discovery in new missions.

Mirror of Discovery expands on a story beat only briefly touched on in Star Trek: Discovery. Captain Killy was introduced during the show’s first season when the crew of the USS Discovery traded places with the ISS Discovery and end up in the Mirror Universe. That where they first learned of the Terran Empire’s version of Starfleet’s Sylvia Tilly.

Mirror of Discovery is Captain Killy’s official first appearance since she never appeared in Discovery. She was only mentioned and then impersonated by Cadet Tilly.

In the first chapter of the continuing saga, Age of Discovery, players teamed up with Ensign Sylvia Tilly in the midst of a brutal war with Klingon forces. The journey continues with Mirror of Discovery, as Starfleet officers travel to the mysterious forest planet of Pahvo to investigate an unusual disturbance. An intense ion storm has enveloped the planet, somehow transporting a group of wanderers from another time period. Among these survivors is Captain Sylvia “Killy” Tilly of the Terran Empire’s ISS Discovery. Until now, it was assumed that the starship was destroyed by the Klingons when the USS Discovery escaped into the Mirror Universe. Now Starfleet of the future must stop Killy and her crew from destroying Pahvo.

Mirror of Discovery also introduces an update to the Task Force Operation System and special challenges to celebrate Star Trek Online‘s 9th anniversary.

Here’s a full list of content included in the Mirror of Discovery update, provided by Perfect World:

Two New Featured Episodes – Captains hailing from all of the game’s various factions can experience two new playable episodes featuring Captain Sylvia Tilly of the Terran Empire. “Para Pacem” – Players will witness the I.S.S. Discovery‘s fated confrontation with Klingon forces, in the middle of an ion storm above Pahvo. “Illusion of Communication” – Captains must stop Captain Killy from using Terran Empire technology to manipulate Pahvo’s peaceful biosphere.

Anniversary Events – Star Trek Online celebrates nine years of exploring the Star Trek universe from within by bringing back the popular Omega Molecule Stabilization event. Players who stabilize Q’s scattered Omega particles can earn free Omega Particle Tech Upgrades and prize vouchers, redeemable for the new T6 Vulcan Scout Ship featured in Star Trek: Discovery.

Battle at the Binary Stars – By popular demand, the Battle at the Binary Stars Event is now available as a Task Force Operation, with the debut of Advanced and Elite modes that will challenge even the most experienced players.

The Mirror of Discovery update will soon be followed by an update to the Personal Endeavor System that will allow players to complete daily challenges to earn account-wide boosts. Players will also be able to participate in Pahvo Dissension, the new Featured Task Force Operation that sends captains back to Pahvo to deal with the aftermath of Mirror of Discovery.

Star Trek Online is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.