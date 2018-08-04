‘Star Trek’ Fans React to the Return of Patrick Stewart as Captain Picard

Star Trek fans got huge news out of the Star Trek Las Vegas convention today. Patrick Stewart is officially returning to the franchise as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in a brand new Star Trek series for CBS All Access, home of Star Trek: Discovery.

The announcement, which was made by Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman at the convention, was completely unexpected. When Kurtzman took the stage to announce the next new Star Trek television series, Stewart joined him and confirmed his return as the beloved Captain Picard. Stewart simultaneously released a statement on social media with more details of his return:

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” Stewart said. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.

During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

As one might guess, Stewart isn’t the only one looking forward to his return to the beloved, fan-favorite character. Shortly after the announcement, Twitter lit up with excitement for Stewart’s return. While further details on Stewart’s new Star Trek series have been revealed at this time other than it will stream on CBS All Access, fans are thrilled to have Picard coming back after his last appearance in 2002’s Star Trek: Nemesis.

So how excited are fans for Captain Picard’s return? Read on to see for yourself and be sure to let us know how excited you are in our comment section below!

Captain Picard is BACK!

OH GOD PATRICK STEWART IS DOING A NEW TREK SERIES PICARD IS BACK #STLV — Holly Amos @ #STLV (@hollyamos22) August 4, 2018

What is life?

Patrick Stewart. The Next Generation reboot. SUCH BIG NEWS EVEN I AM POSTING ON TWITTER. pic.twitter.com/pb5PlHCnYy — Holly Faccenda (@HollyFaccenda) August 4, 2018

A little bit of hyperventilation

Just came on here to hyperventilate loudly about Jean Luc returning to my life! Patrick Stewart you beautiful man you ?? — Kara ? (@Kryptonkara) August 4, 2018

Tears, or at least almost tears

I seriously almost cried. Sir Patrick Stewart coming back as Jean-Luc Picard gives me chills. IM GOING TO DIE! pic.twitter.com/mk3GJbQA2R — Ally (@allysestilia) August 4, 2018

It’s good news, promise.

DON’T SCARE ME TWITTER!



“Patrick Stewart” — Michael Swartz (@Maswartz226) August 4, 2018

Screaming

Patrick Stewart is coming back to Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/xeCpV7d7kC — ? TroMichael Keene ? (@MichaelKeene) August 4, 2018

Best use of a William Shatner GIF ever

Even non-Trekkies are down for this

Patrick Stewart returning as Picard in a new Star Trek series. I’m not a Trekkie but I used to watch TNG after school all the time. Will definitely check it out! — Charlie Morrell (@woopigsushi) August 4, 2018

Series premise ideas?

If the new Star Trek series with Patrick Stewart isn’t just Picard sitting in a French chalet drinking excellent wine and reading I will be disappointed. — Christopher White (@stoneymonster) August 4, 2018

High hopes

Super excited by the news of Sir Patrick Stewart returning to Star Trek and the character of Jean-Luc Picard. I just pray that the writing on the new series supports the expectations that his return creates. — James Lynch (@HeroJamesLynch) August 4, 2018

Our thoughts exactly