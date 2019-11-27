Star Trek: Picard Reveals What Happened to Geordi La Forge

Star Trek: Picard will bring Patrick Stewart back to the role of Jean-Luc Picard for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. While fans are eager for Picard’s return, they’re also curious about what happened to the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew after the events of Nemesis. Fans have seen a glimpse of Deanna Troi and Will Riker’s living an idyllic fantasy life in the Picard trailer. Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1, the first issue of the show’s prequel comic, reveals what happened with Geordi La Forge after the events of Nemesis. Spoilers for Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1 by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson, and Angel Hernandez follow.

Star Trek: Picard — Countdown takes place in the year 2385, two years before Romulus is destroyed by a Supernova and several more years before the events of Star Trek: Picard. Starfleet and the Romulan Empire are aware of Romulus’ impending doom. The Romulans have begrudgingly accepted Starfleet’s aid in evacuating endangered worlds in their space. Admiral Picard, recognized by the Romulans as the hero who overthrew the usurper Shinzon, is at the fore of this newfound cooperation.

But an evacuation needs ships, which is why Picard sends a transmission to the Utopia Planitia Shipyards orbiting Mars. He has a conversation with the commanding officer of the station, his former chief engineer aboard the Enterprise, Cmdr. Geordi La Forge, who is happy to report that the first wave of evacuation ships are ready to depart for Romulan space ahead of schedule.

In his admiral’s log entry, Picard talks about La Forge. “As it has been for decades, the voice of Geordi La Forge is a balm for the soul,” Picard says. “There is no better officer — no better engineer — that Starfleet could entrust with the task of constructing an entirely new fleet in record time.”

It’s unclear when La Forge left the Enterprise and took command of the shipyards. Was he already in charge when the need for this new fleet arose? Or was he reassigned for this task? We also don’t know if he remains in that position after the destruction of Romulus and during the events of Star Trek: Picard.

What do you think of this glimpse into what happened to Geordi La Forge? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1 is on sale now. Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access on January 23rd.