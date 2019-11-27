Star Trek: Picard Reveals Picard’s New First Officer

Star Trek: Picard will continue to story of Jean-Luc Picard past the events of Star Trek: Nemesis. The first step on the road to Star Trek: Picard comes in Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1, the first issue of the Star Trek: Picard prequel comic book series from IDW Publishing. The issue shows Picard, now an admiral, in command of a new starship. With the new ship also comes a new first officer. That first officer is one of the new characters introduced in Star Trek: Picard, thus confirming their previous relationship with Picard. Spoilers for Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1 by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson, and Angel Hernandez follow.

The issue’s story takes place in 2385. It’s two years before Romulus is destroyed by a supernova and several more years before the events of Star Trek: Picard. Starfleet and the Romulan Empire are working together, albeit with tension, to evacuate endangered planets in Romulan space. Picard, having earned some goodwill by defeating Shinzon after his coup of the Romulan government, is taking point on the evacuation mission.

But Star Trek: Nemesis saw Picard’s “Number One” aboard the Enterprise, William Riker, promoted to captain and given command of the USS Titan. A conversation between Picard and Geordi La Forge in Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1 confirms that Riker and Deanna Troi are both still aboard the Titan. Meanwhile, a new captain has taken command of the Enterprise while Picard commands the Odyssey-class USS Verity.

His first officer aboard the ship is Lt. Cmdr. Raffi Musiker. She’s a little more familiar with the captain than Riker was, calling him “JL.”

Musiker may look familiar if you’ve seen the Star Trek: Picard trailer. She’s played by Michelle Hurd in the series, and she appears to have left Starfleet by that time. Her friendly familiarity with Picard seems to be gone as well since she points a phaser at him when he shows up. In this issue, Picard describes Musiker as “Starfleet’s foremost analyst on Romulan affairs.” That’s why she’s with him on his current mission, and it may be why he seeks her out again, years later, in Star Trek: Picard.

What do you think of Picard’s new First Officer? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard — Countdown #1 is on sale now. Star Trek: Picard premiers on CBS All Access on January 23rd.

