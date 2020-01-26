Star Trek Fans Can’t Unsee This Data and Baby Yoda Mashup

The new Star Wars streaming series The Mandalorian on Disney+ hit a cultural and merchandising jackpot with the introduction of the character known officially as “the Child” and unofficially as “Baby Yoda.” With the latest Star Trek series, Star Trek: Picard, debuting on CBS All Access this week, some fans wonder what could have been if the show decided to bring back Data in a similar way. Thus, a meme was born as one fan imagined what “Baby Data” might look like floating alongside Jean-Luc Picard in the CBS All Access streaming series. You can take a look at the results below.

The image will certainly leave a lasting impression on anyone who gazes upon it. Maybe some characters were never meant to be spliced together.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Star Trek: Picard didn’t introduce “Baby Data,” it did introduce Data’s “children.” The episode revealed that Dahj, the character played by Isa Briones, is an android, a secret even to herself. Romulan agents kill Dahj during the premiere episode, but we soon learn that she has a twin sister, Soji Asha, who is working on a derelict Borg cube for the Romulan reclamation project. ComicBook.com spoke to Brent Spiner, the actor who plays Data, to get his thoughts on Data having daughters.

“Well, I didn’t really have a say,” Spiner joked. “I’m happy just for the saga of Data to continue. If it’s through his progeny… then I’m pleased.”

Critics have been positive on the show’s first few episodes, getting Star Trek: Picard certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com gave the series a 4 out of 5, calling it “a triumphant return for Patrick Stewart”:

“Despite a few small missteps, the first few episodes of Star Trek: Picard are an engaging return for the titular character. Stewart’s powerful presence is the show’s backbone, but these new characters are endearing in their own right. The story is only getting started, with the first three episodes playing out like a three-act film, but it is simultaneously rewarding for longtime Star Trek fans while also being welcoming for newcomers. Star Trek: Picard looks to be an inspiring return for the titular character and fans new and old will be thrilled to be a part of the adventure.”

The first episode of Star Trek: Picard was full of interesting callbacks and revelations. The episode, titled “Remembrance,” revealed why Picard left Starfleet and offered new information about the backstory of Nero, the villain of 2009’s Star Trek movie.

New episodes of Star Trek: Picard become available to stream Thursdays on CBS All Access.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.