Star Trek Fans Are Loving Picard’s New Dog

CBS All Access today revealed the official key art poster for Star Trek: Picard. The poster shows Jean-Luc Picard, played by the returning Patrick Stewart, standing next to a dog. Based on the collar, the dog seems to be named after someone from Picard’s Enterprise days in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

It is hard to tell for certain from the poster, but the dog appears to be a pit bull, a bread that Stewart has championed in his own life. Seeing Picard with an adorable pup like this one has Star Trek fans more excited than ever about Stewart’s upcoming return.

Here we’ve gathered up some of the reactions from Star Trek fans to the Picard puppy reveal. Keep reading to see for yourself.

CBS released the first teaser for Star Trek: Picard on the 25th anniversary of the series finale of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The show began production in California in April.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Picard? What do you think of the dog? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard is expected to debut on CBS All Access in late 2019.

Not Sorry

am i sorry i used my one wish not to solve climate change but to get a new show about Picard and give him a pit bull? not at all — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) July 10, 2019

Number One Doggo

I have needs. As in I need for Picard’s doggo to be called ‘Number One’ #StarTrekPicard https://t.co/MT0qqGzlko — Markeia McCarty 🔜SDCC (@markeiamccarty) July 10, 2019

Cosplay Ready

How many people will be cosplaying as Picard’s dog at #SDCC this year? #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/BLjkGfiaui — Kyle Scully (@socal_scully) July 10, 2019

Patrick Stewart’s Idea

There is no way in the universe “Picard has a dog” was not an idea birthed by this man pic.twitter.com/UI5ZkJbYr6 — Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) July 10, 2019

Don’t Bother With a Storyline

I’d watch a whole season of Patrick Stewart just playing with a dog. Don’t even bother with a storyline. #picard pic.twitter.com/XMwQrhfsgC — Colin Cunningham (@Sgtzima) July 10, 2019

Film at 11

Picard has pupper. Film at 11.

(If he doesn’t name his dog Number One, what even is the point of life?) pic.twitter.com/qv4yaHJwr5 — Ani Bundel 🔜 #SDCC (@anibundel) July 10, 2019

Zero Spaceships, Zero Travel

I really hope it’s just Picard puttering around his vineyard with his dog. Zero spaceships or space travel.



Maybe there’s drama in his tasting room with a new employee and he’s having trouble trying to decide on some awesome food pairings with his award winning merlot. pic.twitter.com/xploD4pXYN — Sean C. Duregger (@seanCduregger) July 10, 2019

Lo-Cute-Us

Picard’s dog’s name should be Lo-cute-us, that is all. — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) July 10, 2019

A Good Doggie

There Will Be Tears