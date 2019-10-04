New Star Trek: Picard Teaser Released

Fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer for Star Trek: Picard, but the show is doing a good job of keeping interest in the property high. A new teaser was released on social media this week during New York Comic-Con. The clip showcased the growth of the titular character by having him walk through the different iterations. In the last moments of the teaser, a current-era Patrick Stewart looks right into the camera.

Picard is now slated for early 2020 on CBS All-Access, which might be a bummer for some fans, but there is good reason for the delay. The creative team is making sure that this entry is the absolute best that it can possibly be. The Jean-Luc Picard actor says that he thinks fans will be really surprised by the episodes. That’s a good sign from the man who played the former captain of the USS Enterprise.

A recent interview saw Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman going in-depth on how the show will be a psychological look at Picard as a character. He said, “The mandate was to make it a more psychological show, a character study about this man in his emeritus years. There are so few shows that allow a significantly older protagonist to be the driver.”

Kurtzman went on to suggest that the show would have a darker aspect to it and that Picard’s later years may not have gone exactly to plan for his character. “What happens when circumstances have conspired to not give him the happiest of endings?” Kurtzman asked. “Hopefully, it’s a reinforcement of [Star Trek creator Gene] Roddenberry’s vision of optimism. He’s going to have to go through deep valleys to get back to the light.”

Kurtzman added that the series’s style will be distinct from the fast-paced, action and effects-based adventures of Discovery. “It’ll be very different than Discovery,” he explained. “It’ll be slower, more meditative. It speaks to the rainbow of colors we’re playing within all these different shows.”

Kurtzman talked about the creative team working on the project with ComicBook.com at the TCA 2019 Winter Press Tour. He went into further detail about how the new show differs from Star Trek: The Next Generation.

“Everybody in that room loves Jean-Luc Picard very deeply, and obviously, the benefit that we have is that Jean-Luc Picard is in the room with us,” Kurtzman began. “And so, as we’re breaking story, we’re asking ourselves, ‘How do we live to the spirit, and to the character, and for the tone that Next Gen set, but also make it something very, very different in other ways?’ And Patrick was really clear with us from the beginning. He did not want to repeat what he had already done. And by the way, it’s been 20 plus years, so he couldn’t possibly be that same person anymore.

He continued, “And so, the question becomes, ‘What has happened to him in that period of time? Have there been occurrences that forced him to reckon with choices that he’s made in his life? How do you hold on to being the person everybody loved when the circumstances around you may have changed so radically?’ And those are the big questions that we’re asking.”