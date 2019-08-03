Star Trek: Picard Prequel Comic, Novel Announced

Star Trek: Picard may not arrive on CBS All Access until 2020, but Jean-Luc’s post-The Next Generation story will begin to be told in novels and comics later this year. At the Star Trek Las Vegas convention, CBS Consumer Products revealed a series of Star Trek: Picard prequels that will help illuminate the upcoming Star Trek television series.

It begins in November with Star Trek: Picard – Countdown, a three-issue comic book miniseries from IDW Publishing. The series is written by Star Trek comics veteran Mike Johnson and Kirsten Beyer, supervising producer on Star Trek: Picard. The story focuses on a mission that changes Jean-Luc Picard’s life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Once Star Trek: Picard – Countdown is complete, Simon & Schuster Gallery Books will in February 2020 release the novel The Last Best Hope. The novel is written by Una McCormack, who has written eight other Star Trek novels, including The Lotus Flower, Hollow Men, The Fall: The Crimson Shadow, Enigma Tales, and The Way to the Stars. The Last Best Hope is said to lead directly into the event of Star Trek: Picard, introducing characters featured in the new series.

“From the moment we announced this series, we’ve seen a groundswell of support from our fan base who are thrilled to have Jean-Luc Picard back on their screens,” said Veronica Hart, EVP Global Franchise Management, in a statement. “Having this brand new original backstory play out through both comic book and novel formats will set the stage for the new series in an exciting way while also showcasing the work of our talented partners at Simon & Schuster and IDW.”

Based on the trailer for the series released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, the show sees Picard assembling a crew. The trailer, seen above, revealed Picard going on a mission to protect a mysterious young woman named Dahj (Isa Briones) who shares a connection with him. The ship’s crew includes cast members Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor).

The trailer also revealed that some familiar faces, both friend and foe, will return in the new series. Brent Spiner reprises his role as Data from Star Trek: The Next Generation (or is it B4?). Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan returns as Seven of Nine. The Borg will also play a role in the series. Also, while not featured in the trailer, Comic-Con confirmed the returns of Jonathan Frakes as Will Riker and Marina Sirtis as Deanna Troi.

Are you excited about these Picard prequels? Let us know what you think in the comments. Star Trek: Picard comes to CBS All Access in early 2019.