Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Pike Spinoff Officially Announced by CBS All Access

Captain Pike's voyages continue in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on CBS All Access. On Friday, CBS All Access announced that it has ordered the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff straight to series. The series follows Christopher Pike and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise in the decade before the original Star Trek television series. The new series is one that fans have been asking for since Star Trek: Discovery's second season debuted. Anson Mount (The Virtuoso, Hell on Wheels) returns as Captain Christopher Pike. Rebecca Romijn (X-Men, Ugly Betty) reprises her role as Number One. Ethan Peck (Good Morning, Midnight; Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) is back as Science Officer Spock.

Akiva Goldsman wrote the series premiere episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, based on a story he co-wrote with Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman, and Lumet will serve as executive producers. Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth will also executive produce. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will be co-executive producers. Akiva Goldsman will remain an executive producer and a part of the creative team working on Star Trek: Picard. CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment will produce Strange New Worlds.

“Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck’s portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season,” said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access said in a statement. “This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek.”

“When we said we heard the fans’ outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it,” said Alex Kurtzman. “These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe.”

“This is a dream come true, literally,” said Akiva Goldsman. “I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I’m honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds joins the expanding lineup of original Star Trek programming on CBS All Access. The streaming service launched the new era of Star Trek with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017. The series returns for its third season later this year. Star Trek: Picard debuted in January. CBS renewed the series ahead of its debut. The adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, developed by Emmy Award-winner Mike McMahan, is on track for its 2020 debut. A Section 31-based series led by Michelle Yeoh is in development. There's also a CG-animated Star Trek series for younger audiences in the works for Nickelodeon.

