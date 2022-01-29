Star Trek: Picard Season 2 First Photos Released

Star Trek: Picard will soon return for its second season on Paramount+. Building towards the premiere, Paramount+ released a new trailer for the season, revealing Guinan’s return. The season’s key art features both Patrick Stewart as Picard and John de Lancie as Q. Eager fans can now glimpse the first two episodes of the new season with the first batch of episodic photos. The photos show Jean-Luc Picard and the allies he amassed during Star Trek: Picard‘s first season in the dress of the alternate timeline they visit through Q’s meddling. You can see all of the photos below.

In addition to Stewart (who also serves as an executive producer) and de Lancie, Star Trek: Picard‘s ensemble cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. In the new season, Runaways star Annie Wersching will play a classic Star Trek villain, the Borg Queen.

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners on Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard’s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Jonathan Frakes also returns, directing multiple episodes of the new season.

What do you think? Are you excited about the new season of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will premiere on Paramount+ on March 3rd.

Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

John de Lancie as Q and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

John de Lancie as Q and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

John de Lancie as Q and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

John de Lancie as Q and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, Michelle Hurd as Raffi and Evan Evagora as Elnor

Jeri Ryan as Seven of Nine, Michelle Hurd as Raffi, Evan Evagora as Elnor and Allison Pill as Jurati

Sir Patrick Stewart as Picard