Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Promo Art Confirms International Release

On Tuesday, Paramount+ confirmed that Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will debut on March 3rd, with new episodes then releasing weekly on Thursdays on the streaming service. On Wednesday, Patrick Stewart shared a new promotional image featuring himself as Jean-Luc Picard and Q, played by John de Lancie. Prime Video also released a version of the image, confirming that the new season will debut on March 4th for international audiences. This news comes as a comfort to those who were concerned after changes in , which ViacomCBS was quick to address.

Star Trek: Picard is now filming its third season, returning to work after a brief shutdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak among staff. Star Trek: Picard stars Patrick Stewart reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. In the new series, Stewart plays Picard as he navigates the next chapter of his life. Star Trek: Picard Season 2 involves time travel and the return of Picard’s old nemesis, Q

The wait is over. Picard Season 2 will arrive on March 3. Streaming on Paramount+ in the US, Crave in Canada, and Amazon Prime internationally. #StarTrekPicard pic.twitter.com/Le3vAUwcCc — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) January 19, 2022

“Well, I play a jerk, so it’s really easy to approach that yet again. It’s not difficult,” de Lancie recently said of reprising Q. “It was nice to do. It was not difficult to bring it up again. We all play pretty close to who we are… at least I am. The material had a lot of the same vibes about it… The intentions are still the same. I’m still Picard’s main squeeze. And I’m pushing.”

In addition to Stewart (who also serves as an executive producer) and de Lancie Star Trek: Picard‘s ensemble cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. In the new season, Runaways .

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners on Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard‘s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Jonathan Frakes returns, directing multiple episodes of the new season, and has teased a return and reunion with his Next Generation co-stars.

Star Trek: Picard streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

Star Trek: Picard returns to Paramount+ for its second season on March 3rd.