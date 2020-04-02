Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Teases Seven of Nine’s Role in Season 2

Star Trek: Picard season 1 did a great deal to push the Star Trek Universe forward into a new era, and it managed to give certain franchise characters bold new chapters to their stories. Besides the titular Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), the Star Trek alumni who was the other breakout star of Picard was Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine. The former Borg drone was already a breakout star of Star Trek: Voyager, but she had undergone some pretty big life changes by the time Picard’s story was done. So what’s next for Seven of Nine in Star Trek: Picard season 2? Showrunner Michael Chabon recently teased exactly where her story may be headed.

WARNING – Star Trek: Picard SPOILERS Follow!

In Star Trek: Picard, we discover that Seven of Nine left Starfleet and became a Fenris Ranger, fighting across the span of Romulan Space to protect those in need, when the fall of Romulus turned the region of space into the wild west. In order to help Picard escape from the Romulan cult known as Zhat Vash, Seven of Nine was forced to plug herself back into The Borg Collective, to take command of a Borg Cube and use her legion of drones to defeat the Romulans. Seven of Nine (or “Annika”) managed to unplug from The Borg again, and even used her new power to help Picard complete his mission to save Data’s daughter Soji, and her nex-gen synthetic race. The end of sesaon 1 saw Seven of Nine formally become a part of Picard’s crew, while starting a relationship with Picard’s old Starfleet colleague, Raffi.

Michael Chabon was asked directly if Seven of Nine would be back for Picard season 2, during one of his Instagram Q&A sessions with fans. He’s kind of sworn to secrecy, so when asked directly if he could tell us if Seven of Nine will show up in Picard season 2, Chabon would only say “I can, but I’m not supposed to… I want to say yes, but people keep telling me not to. So, no.”

Seven of Nine has also been one of Star Trek’s biggest LGBTQ+ icons, ever since it was revealed that producers on Voyager had wanted her to be gay in the series (but couldn’t get that decision to fly at the time). Instead, Seven of Nine’s sexuality was left to be more ambiguous (she was essentially re-learning sexuality), but Chabon had this to say when asked if Picard will be exploring Seven of Nine’s new relationship with Raffi (another female character) in season 2:

“I hope that I don’t get in trouble for saying… yes. If I do get in trouble, it’s your fault!”

Star Trek: Picard will return for its second season on CBS All Access.