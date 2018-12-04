‘Star Trek’: New Picard Series To Debut In Late 2019

Star Trek is working up the comeback ladder with its new series, and it seems Jean-Luc Picard is about to push the franchise forward. After all, CBS All Access has plans to debut a new TV show featuring Patrick Stewart‘s infamous character, and it should be going live sooner than later.

Recently, fans were given an update on the release window for Star Trek‘s Picard show. The news came from David Nevins, the CCO at CBS Corporation, at the 46th Annual UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. It was there the executive said the new series is looking to warp sometime in late 2019. (via The Wrap)

Videos by ComicBook.com

“In 2019, its not one Star Trek, it’s two Star Treks. Discovery at the beginning of the year, and Picard will start at the end of the year,” Nevins told reporters at the event.

So far, there are very few concrete details out about the Star Trek project, but fans have been told a few things. It is confirmed that Stewart will reprise his role as Picard in the series, and it is expected to follow the Starfleet captain as an older officer.

Currently, the show is being written, and one writer has teased fans about how Picard’s series will feel. Michael Chabon is slated to pen stories for the upcoming series, and he told IGN the show will feel grounded.

“The people who are working on the series are fans. And we started developing it initially with a core group of me and [Discovery writer] Kirsten Beyer and [Discovery executive producers] Akiva Goldsman and Alex Kurtzman. And, that four, that got the ball rolling initially,” Chabon explained.

“We all have our beloved episodes, and we all had important moments. We knew the material, we knew the character, and we talked a lot about a lot of different episodes that were… the kind of storytelling type things that might be possible ways, that might be clues for us going forward. It’s very grounded.”

Continuing, Chabon told IGN the series has been bolstered in development by Stewart as well. The actor has been an integral part of the series’ creation, and Chabon says Stewart is looking to explore new facets of Picard in this venture.

“We brought in Sir Patrick himself, and he has the kind of master grasp of the character,” Chabon said.

“He has been really influential in both helping us understand the character, and also pushing us and challenging us. And I think more than anything — and I don’t think it’s revealing anything for me to say this — he’s really pushing us to try to do something new and different with the character. And that’s why he wants to play it, so that he can play something that honors the character, that’s true to the character.”

With Stewart helping oversee Picard’s next journey, fans feel ready to boldly go into the unknown with this new series. After all, the captain’s chair has missed the Next Generation icon, and it’s about time Starfleet checked in on Picard after all these years.

So, will you be checking out this series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!