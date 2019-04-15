‘Star Trek’: Jonathan Frakes to Reunite With Patrick Stewart for New Picard Series

Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes will reteam with Patrick Stewart on the upcoming Picard-centric Star Trek series set for CBS All Access. Frakes first teased his involvement with the series in March. At the time, sources told ComicBook.com that Frakes’ involvement had been discussed, but not in an official capacity. Frakes now tells Trek Movie that he is set to direct what “they call the ‘second block,’ which is episodes three and four.” Hanelle Culpepper will direct the first two episodes of the Picard series. Frakes says booking directors for two episodes at a time will be standard procedure for the show. “There are going to be ten episodes, with five blocks…She is about to start shooting, and then I start prepping after she starts shooting for a couple of days. I am so looking forward to it, I can’t tell ya.”

Though directing duties are split up into blocks, Frakes reiterated Stewart’s comments about the 10-episode season being like “a ten-episode movie.” He then went on to express how excited he is to be returning to the teaming up with his old captain for another voyage through the Star Trek universe.

“Eighteen years later. I think the fans are going to be thrilled and excited and surprised,” Frakes says. “I have had the privilege of reading the first couple of episodes and I have spent some time with Patrick who is so engaged [laughs] Sorry. It’s wonderful. It’s smart. I’m excited about it. He is obviously more excited. His announcing of it at Las Vegas — which I believe was his idea —was very smart. You know he is 78, and he is going to be carrying the show on his shoulders, his considerable shoulders.

“I’m excited for him and personally, I feel so blessed to back,” he continues. “It’s so ironic that I spent so many years trying to expand where I was working and I was lucky enough to get onto other types of shows. The directing has been a mitzvah for me—to learn another craft. And now I am deeply ensconced in the world I was in 31 years ago—and I’ve got to say—incredibly grateful for it, between The Orville, and Discovery and Picard. And hopefully the Empress Georgiou show.”

