During today’s Star Trek: Prodigy panel at New York Comic-Con, Paramount+ revealed four new additions to the animated series’s cast. Robert Beltran is returning as Chakotay from Star Trek: Voyager. Additionally, Daveed Diggs, Jameela Jamil, and Jason Alexander join the season one voice cast in recurring roles. Diggs will voice Commander Tysess, Jamil will voice Ensign Asencia, and Alexander will voice Doctor Noum. Star Trek: Prodigy will be Alexander’s return to Star Trek. He previously played Kurros in the Voyager Season Five episode “Think Tank.” Alexander is a huge Star Trek fan and has also appeared in Seth McFarlane’s The Orville, inspired by McFarlane’s love of Star Trek.

Star Trek: Prodigy will premiere on Thursday, October 28th, with a one-hour episode available exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States. The series will also stream on Paramount+ in international territories, including Latin America, the Nordics, and Australia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the one-hour series premiere, “Lost & Found,” a group of lawless teens, exiled on a mining colony outside Federation space, discover a derelict Starfleet ship. Dal must gather an unlikely crew for their newfound ship if they are going to escape Tars Lamora, but the Diviner and his daughter Gwyn have other plans.

The Star Trek: Prodigy New York Comic Con panel included a conversation with series voice cast members Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, director/co-executive producer Ben Hibon, and Ramsey Naito, President, Animation & Development, Paramount Animation, and Nickelodeon Animation. Dawnn Lewis moderated the panel, who voices Captain Carol Freeman on Paramount+’s Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago) developed the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy to be the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. The show follows a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.

CBS’ Eye Animation Productions and Nickelodeon Animation studio produce Star Trek: Prodigy. ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group distributes the series.

What do you think of the new Star Trek: Prodigy cast? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: Prodigy will debut on Paramount+ on October 28th.