The Ultimate ‘Star Trek’ Gift Guide Collection is 30% Off

The Star Trek collection at ThinkGeek is basically the ultimate gift guide for fans of the franchise, and everything is 30% off for a limited time. You can shop it all right here, but we’ve singled out some of the most coveted items to get you started…

• Star Trek TOS Bluetooth Communicator: $104.99

• Star Trek TNG Bluetooth ComBadge – Exclusive: $48.99

• Star Trek 4 Piece Dinner Set: $27.99

• Star Trek Spock Oven Mitt: $6.99

• Star Trek TOS Roleplay Phaser Replica: $27.99

• Star Trek TOS Roleplay Communicator Replica: $27.99

• Star Trek TNG Garden Gnomes: $17.49

• Star Trek TNG Uniform Hoodie: $38.49

• Star Trek TNG Corridor Door Cover: $20.99

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a lot more Star Trek stuff where this came from, so head on over to ThinkGeek to check out the entire sale. This is probably as good as it will get on unique Star Trek merch through the holidays, so take advantage of it while you can. If you want to maximize the savings, keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.