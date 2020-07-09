Star Trek Comic-Con at Home Panels Announced

✖

Following Comic-Con International's decision to cancel this year's San Diego Comic-Con, studios and brands had to get inventive about how they could get the word out about all of their exciting projects, with Star Trek fans being in luck with the announcement that there will be virtual panels celebrating the franchise on Thursday, July 23rd. While some franchises have opted to skip out on the event entirely, Star Trek is pulling out all the stops by delivering a back-to-back panel session, featuring appearances from nearly the entire casts of multiple Star Trek shows, as well as a live reading of the Season Two finale of Star Trek: Discovery, in addition to Q&A opportunities. The panels kick off on Thursday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. PT on the official Comic-Con YouTube page.

Per press release, “Star Trek broke barriers when it first premiered more than 50 years ago, inspiring people of all walks of life by championing cultural diversity, scientific advancement, and the exploration of new frontiers. Today, this legacy carries on through the Star Trek series on CBS All Access, where Starfleet and new characters alike take on exciting missions and explore uncharted areas of the universe, while keeping true to the ideals of “Star Trek” that society needs now more than ever. Join us as we virtually bring together the casts and producers from Star Trek: Discovery, new animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Picard.

"Dominic Patten, Deadline’s senior editor, moderates the overall Star Trek Universe panels with an introduction and discussion with Secret Hideout executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin, who give a glimpse of what’s ahead in the ever-expanding franchise.

"The cast of Star Trek: Discovery reprise their roles in a virtual table read of the Season Two finale, 'Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2.' Cast scheduled to appear include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno), Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), and the Discovery Bridge crew Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson), and upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock), alongside Star Trek: Discovery executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and executive producer Olatunde Osunsanmi, who also directed the Season Two finale. Act one of the table read will be shown at Comic-Con@Home followed by a brief cast Q&A.

"Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks, which premieres on CBS All Access on Thursday, August 6th, will debut an exclusive extended first look from the premiere episode. McMahan also moderates a fun discussion with the Starfleet crew residing in the 'lower decks' of the U.S.S. Cerritos, including Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome, Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid, Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells, and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero, as well as the ship’s bridge crew including Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis, Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O’Connell, Lieutenant Shaxs, voiced by Fred Tatasciore, and Doctor T’Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

"Join Patrick Stewart and the lively cast of the hit original series Star Trek: Picard, as they come together (virtually) for the first time post-finale to discuss the critically acclaimed first season. Cast members scheduled to appear include Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) along with special guest stars Brent Spiner(Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi)."

Tune in to the Star Trek panels when they kick off on Thursday, July 23rd at 10 a.m. PT on the official Comic-Con YouTube page.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.