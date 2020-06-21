Star Trek Timelines Celebrates Pride Month With New LGBTQ+ Characters, New Campaign

✖

Star Trek Timelines is celebrating Pride Month with new LGBTQ+ characters and a new campaign. The character collection role-playing game from Tilting Point and Wicked Realm Games is launching the new Kol-Ut-Shan campaign. It is named for the Vulcan mantra of "infinite diversity in infinite combinations." The Kol-Ut-Shan campaign is now live through July 9 and offers players access to two LGBTQ+ Star Trek characters, Paul Stamets and Lenara Kahn. Also, for a limited time (through June 30), Star Trek Timelines is offering all players the 5-Star Crew Member Jett Reno, an LGBTQ+ 23rd century female Human Federation Starfleet officer who debuted in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

Paul Stamets from Star Trek: Discovery is the first openly gay series regular in a Star Trek television series. Lenara Kahn appeared in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. She's a member of the Trill humanoid species. In the episode "Rejoined," she had an on-screen kiss with another female Trill, Jadzia Dax, which was one of the first lesbian kisses on television.

Star Trek Timelines includes content from across the first ten Star Trek films and all seven Star Trek television series, including Star Trek: Picard. Initially developed by the former Disruptor Beam and licensed by CBS Consumer Products, the game features more than 800 Star Trek characters, allowing players to assemble a crew spanning all eras of the franchise. As they participate in missions, players can command 50 different starships and fight in 3D ship-to-ship battles.

In March, Tilting Point acquired Star Trek Timelines from Disruptor Beam. The acquisition followed Tilting Point's previous investment in the game and came as Disruptor Beam pivoted to focus on developing new games.

“As our company moves in a new direction to focus on technology, we are excited about Tilting Point taking on Star Trek Timelines,” said Jon Radoff, CEO of Disruptor Beam. “Tilting Point has been a great partner to us and have proven that they care about the game and its community and there’s no one better to take Star Trek Timelines to the next level. We are also excited that Tilting Point will be one of our first live customers for our live-ops technology and that we will be continuing our working relationship.”

“In light of Disruptor Beam’s new focus, the acquisition of this great game is a no-brainer,” said Tilting Point CEO Kevin Segalla. “It is a natural extension of our progressive publishing model in which we seek to progressively build deeper relationships with our developer partners. Providing a new permanent home for Star Trek Timelines will allow the game to ‘live long and prosper’. Bringing on this top-flight team with deep experience and forming a new studio in Boston makes it a double win for us at Tilting Point.”

Star Trek Timelines is available now for iOS, Android, and PC.

