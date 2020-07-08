Amazon Announces ComicCon@Home Panels

✖

Fresh off the first teaser trailer for The Boys season 2, Amazon Prime Video has announced their full slate of plans for the upcoming ComicCon@Home online event. In addition to revealing they're one of the official sponsors for the digital convention, Amazon has confirmed four panels that will take place later this month, spotlighting The Boys, Upload, Truth Seekers and Utopia. In addition to breaking news and previews of upcoming new seasons, the panels will include behind-the-scenes stories and fan Q&A. All of the panels will be available to watch on San Diego Comic-Con's official YouTube channel and on the Amazon Virtual-Con portal beginning at 12:00 p.m. PST on Thursday, July 23rd.

The Amazon Virtual-Con will "draws inspiration from the pop-culture convention by creating a single destination for fans to access and engage with Amazon’s full range of Comic-Con activations." It will be accessible across Prime Video, IMDb, Twitch, comiXology, Audible, and Fire TV free of charge from Thursday, July 23rd – Sunday, July 26th and at amazon.com/virtualcon.

The official panel schedule and descriptions are as follows:

SERIES: Truth Seekers

ABOUT: A new original supernatural horror comedy by Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz), James Serafinowicz (Sick Note) and Nat Saunders (Sick Note). Join as they discuss the making of the hilarious eight-episode series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. Discussion and Q&A moderated by Empire Magazine’s Chris Hewitt.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 12:00 p.m. PST

SERIES: Utopia

ABOUT: A twisted, eight-episode thriller about a group of young comic fans who discover the conspiracy in a graphic novel is real, and embark on a high-stakes adventure to save humanity from the end of the world. Join writer and executive producer Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and series stars John Cusack (High Fidelity), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ashleigh LaThrop (Fifty Shades Freed), Dan Byrd (Cougar Town), Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria), and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day) for a Q&A moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Christian Holub.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m. PST

SERIES: Upload

ABOUT: Join creator, executive producer and director Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and stars Robbie Amell (Code 8), Andy Allo (Pitch Perfect 3), Kevin Bigley (Undone), Allegra Edwards (New Girl), and Zainab Johnson (American Koko) as they discuss how they brought this futuristic comedy to life, share behind-the-scenes details from Season One, and tease what fans can expect in Season Two. The panel will be moderated by Engadget’s Cherlynn Low. Upload Season One is a ten-episode, half-hour, sci-fi comedy that takes place in the near future, where people can be “Uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m. PST

SERIES: The Boys

ABOUT: Join executive producer Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara and Aya Cash, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming second season of The Boys. Executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg will also make a special appearance. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. The even more intense, more insane Season Two finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought.

WHEN: Thursday, July 23 at 3:00 p.m. PST

AMAZON VIRTUAL-CON PARTNERS & PROGRAMMING:

ComiXology’s Comic-Con@Home Panel, Plus Live Artist Drawing Sessions, Creator Interview Series, and Comic Book Movie Trivia Night

Are you currently reading digital comics? Are you familiar with comiXology’s exclusive digital content program - comiXology Originals? Join comiXology’s Head of Content, Chip Mosher and a cast of beloved comic creators and rising-stars including, writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jason Loo (Afterlift), artist Claudia Aguirre (Lost on Planet Earth), writer Curt Pires (YOUTH), along with some surprise guests, to get the scoop on the latest comiXology Originals series direct from the creators making them! They’ll intrigue you with behind-the-scenes stories about the process of bringing comics from concept to the page and what it’s like pushing the envelope with digital comics, and beyond.

WHEN: Saturday, July 25 at 3:00pm PST (Comic-Con@Home panel)

SOCIAL: Twitch/Instagram/Twitter/Facebook: @comixology

For the superfan seeking even more comic book content, comiXology’s own Kiwi will host live drawing sessions on comiXology’s Twitch channel with some of the industry’s most renowned illustrators, including GLAAD Media Award winning illustrator Tula Lotay and three-time New York Times best-selling British artist Jock. In addition to drawing sessions, Kiwi will also host an interview series with creators from comiXology’s Originals line of exclusive digital content, including Curt Pires & Dee Cunniffe (YOUTH) and the creators behind two yet to be announced original graphic novels. And if all that isn’t enough, comiXology and Eisner Award winner Chip Zdarsky will host Comic Book Movie Trivia Night on Friday, July 24 at 5:00p.m. PST on their Twitch channel. For the schedule of live drawing sessions and creator interviews, please continue to check amazon.com/virtualcon for updates.

Summer Game Fest is Better on Twitch

ABOUT: Amazon Virtual-Con brings fans select programming from Twitch’s on-going Summer Game Fest, the biggest gaming event of the year. Twitch’s Summer Game Fest is the only place where you can witness the future of gaming and join the conversation live with the largest gaming community on the planet.

WHERE: https://www.twitch.tv/twitchgaming and amazon.com/virtualcon

Prime Video’s The Boys Customizable Promo Item

ABOUT: Bringing to life one of the most beloved convention experiences, Amazon Virtual-Con will give fans the opportunity to create their own customizable promo items free of charge. Attendees of Amazon Virtual-Con can chose between two promo items, then customize the design using a variety of preset images inspired by the Amazon Original series, The Boys. Each customized item will ship to guests, free of charge, 10 – 15 days following the event.

Prime Video’s HANNA Unlocked Adventure Game

ABOUT: HANNA Unlocked is a digital adventure game presented by Amazon Prime Video and powered by The Escape Game. The game will be available to play for free through Amazon Virtual-Con. HANNA Unlocked drops players into the HANNA universe between the end of Season 1 and the beginning of Season 2. Players will take on the role of a UTRAX agent and must piece together a sequence of events, gather intel, and ultimately track the whereabouts of their targets, Hanna and Clara, all while receiving communication from top brass, agent John Carmichael, a leading character in Season 2. Once the mission is completed, players are then shown footage that takes them seamlessly into the beginning of season 2.

Audible’s Sandman Experience

ABOUT: To celebrate Audible’s release of The Sandman, based on Neil Gaiman’s iconic graphic novel, fans are invited to submit a description of a memorable dream at drawnfromthedreaming.com or via U.S. mobile phone at 515-SANDMAN (515-726-3626), a hotline narrated by creator Neil Gaiman, who serves as fans’ guide through the Drawn from The Dreaming experience. Selected fan-submitted dreams will be illustrated by a top DC artist, possibly one of the original artists from the graphic novels. Dream drawings will be featured in an Instagram dream gallery, @DrawnFromTheDreaming, and fans will be tagged in their customized artwork. Everyone who submits a dream will be rewarded with an exclusive free audio episode from The Sandman, including a brief overview of the story so far, told by Neil Gaiman himself, only on Audible.

WHEN: Now through Sunday, July 26

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.