‘Star Trek: Short Treks’ Gets ‘Rick and Morty’ Writer

Star Trek: Short Treks has enlisted the aid of one of the writers of Rick and Morty to tell a new story featuring Rainn Wilson’s Harry Mudd.

The short film featuring Mudd will be directed by Wilson, who previously stated that it was written by someone who writes for Rick and Morty. That writer looks to be Mike McMahan, based on a few posts to McMahan’s Twitter feed.

Here McMahan announces that he’s “beaming up” in a tweet from Saturday.

On Friday, McMahan stated that he was part of a project that would begin filming at 3 a.m. On Sunday, Wilson shared a photo of himself in costume as Mudd hanging out with a couple of Orions. It all seems to add up to McMahan writing the Mudd episode of Short Treks, and to filming taking place over the weekend.

McMahan may be known to Star Trek fans already as the creator of the @TNG_S8 twitter account, which pre-dates his work on Rick and Morty. The account tweets potential plotlines from a hypothetical eighth season of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The account proved popular enough to get McMahan a book deal. In 2015, he published the officially licensed book Star Trek: The Next Generation: Warped: An Engaging Guide to the Never-Aired 8th Season.

Wilson teased in his post that there is a major Star Trek announcement coming Thursday. Knowing that the Mudd episode of Short Treks shot over the weekend, it seems likely that the announcement will be somehow related.

It is worth remembering that, following the announcement that Alex Kurtzman and Secret Hideout had been hired to expand the Star Trek television franchise, there were rumors that CBS was looking into producing a new Star Trek animated series. As a Trekkie who has won an Emmy for his work on Rick and Morty, McMahan seems like a prime candidate to work on that project for CBS. This is just speculation, but we can’t help but wonder if McMahan is getting deeper into the Star Trek universe than just writing the Mudd Short Treks episode.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.

