Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Ethan Peck Opens Up About the Weight of Playing Spock

✖

There's always pressure on a filmmaker or an actor when they join a widely beloved franchise, as there is already an established fanbase and there is an existing bar to reach. That's even more true of actors taking over already iconic roles in these big franchises. Ethan Peck has taken on such a challenge in the universe of Star Trek, playing Spock, the franchise's most well-known character, played originally play the late Leonard Nimoy.

Peck first debuted his take on Spock in Star Trek: Discovery, but is now one of the leads of the acclaimed new series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the new Paramount+ venture, Peck opened up about the "nearly unbearable" weight that initially came with playing Spock.

"That's a question that I can answer in so many different ways as time goes on because it changes. In the beginning, yes, the weight was nearly unbearable, and I wondered if I would be kind of broken by, 'I'm not sure that I quite feel worthy,'" Peck said. "I'm still growing into Spock in many ways. And you know, now the pressure isn't quite as great as it was during Discovery."

"I'm trying to have an experience as Spock," he continued. "I'm not thinking of what the final product will be or how it will look. But I definitely did a bunch of research, and I'm constantly checking in with the voice of Spock in my head. Leonard Nimoy made such an impression on me and that's with me always. I'm constantly checking in with that."

In Strange New Worlds, Peck isn't the only one taking on the role of a classic Star Trek character. Celia Rose Gooding is playing Nyota Uhara, a role originated by Nichelle Nichols. Peck explained that he and Gooding might have a little extra pressure than others, but that there's a great perspective that comes with it.

"Celia and I maybe have added pressure because of the characters we're playing, but at the same time, I think Star Trek is such a beautiful burden for all of us and a heavy one, too," said Peck. "It represents something so special to so many people. It's hopeful and aspirational and inspiring and curious and accepting. And I think it's always anecdotal to all of the important things that are happening in the world."

New episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds are released every Thursday on Paramount+.