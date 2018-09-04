‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Cast Reunites in New Photo

The cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation reunited for dinner and Marina Sirtis has shared a photo for fans to enjoy.

As Sirtis says in her tweet, the gang is (almost) all there. The gang includes LeVar Burton (Geordi LaForge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data), and Michael Dorn (Worf).

Take a look below.

Noticeably missing from the dinner party is Jonathan Frakes, who played William Riker. It is unclear why Frakes missed the dinner, but it is possibly because he recently returned to work directing an episode of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, his second episode of the show’s second season.

Stewart will soon be returning to work on Star Trek himself as he reprises his role as Picard for a brand new series on CBS All Access.

“I was startled, stunned, and utterly disbelieving because never for one moment had I imagined this succession of audition at Paramount would ever lead to anything at all, and here, now, I was,” Stewart said when he announced his return at Star Trek Las Vegas. “What I didn’t know either was I was on the very, very brink, the edge of something that would touch every corner of my life. Every single corner. Of course career, emotional, domestic, home, everything was going to be affected by it.”

“Seven years later, in ‘All Good Things,’ we wrapped our television series after 178 episodes,” Stewart continued. “I was always so proud of what we did. We worked very hard. We worked long hours, as people on television series do, but we were working to do the best possible show that we could. Every single member of the cast, the production team, of the front of house, of the studio, was supporting us in this labor of love.”

Stewart then goes to describe how he learned of some of the drawbacks to being on a successful TV show, such as being turned down for other roles because you are too recognizable as your iconic television character.

“And so I was determined that that was the past,” Stewart explained. “It was over. It would be a voyage that I would never undertake again, and I made a particular point of stressing that.”

“But something has happened. And it is not only the impact of the people that I have been talking to and working with over the past almost six months now, but it is also because I have spent a lot of time recently watching Star Trek: The Next Generation, including episodes I’d never seen before, which was fun and exciting. And gradually it became clearer and clearer to me that the power of that show, the success of that show, the benefits it gave – I have never ever grown tired of hearing from people who stop me in the street…who say to me ‘Your show changed my life. Without Star Trek: The Next Generation, I might not be here.’ And I always respond to those letters and to those notes and to those words when I hear them in the street,” Stewart added.

“And that lies at the very center of what I have to tell you now,” he continued. “Jean-Luc Picard is back.”

Picard’s return series is expected to debut in 2019.