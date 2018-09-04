‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’: LeVar Burton Shares More Photos From Cast Reunion

Over the weekend, the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew reunited over dinner. Now, star LeVar Burton has shared a few more photos from the evening.

Burton includes the already released photo of most of Enterprise-D bridge crew. Jonathan Frakes is absent, likely due to working on Star Trek: Discovery. He compliments that photo with a few closer photos from the night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Patrick Stewart will soon be returning to work on Star Trek as he reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard for a new series on CBS All Access.

“I was startled, stunned, and utterly disbelieving because never for one moment had I imagined this succession of audition at Paramount would ever lead to anything at all, and here, now, I was,” Stewart said when he announced his return at Star Trek Las Vegas. “What I didn’t’ know either was I was on the very, very brink, the edge of something that would touch every corner of my life. Every single corner. Of course career, emotional, domestic, home, everything was going to be affected by it.

“Seven years later, in ‘All Good Things,’ we wrapped our television series after 178 episodes,” Stewart continued. “I was always so proud of what we did. We worked very hard. We worked long hours, as people on television series do, but we were working to do the best possible show that we could. Every single member of the cast, the production team, of the front of house, of the studio, was supporting us in this labor of love.

“I have spent a lot of time recently watching Star Trek: The Next Generation, including episodes I’d never seen before, which was fun and exciting. And gradually it became clearer and clearer to me that the power of that show, the success of that show, the benefits it gave – I have never ever grown tired of hearing from people who stop me in the street…who say to me ‘Your show changed my life. Without Star Trek: The Next Generation, I might not be here.’ And I always respond to those letters and to those notes and to those words when I hear them in the street.

“And that lies at the very center of what I have to tell you now,” Stewart continued. “Jean-Luc Picard is back.”

Are you happy to see the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew together? Are you looking forward to Picard’s return? Let us know in the comments!

Picard’s return series is expected to debut in 2019.