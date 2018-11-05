‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ House Hits the Market

A distinctive house featured in an episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation just hit the market.

The house is located in Malibu, California and was featured in the Star Trek: The Next Generation Season Three episode “The Survivors.” The house is listed for $5.695 million.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The plot of “The Survivors” saw the USS Enterprise sending an away team to what appeared to be a deserted planet in response to a distress call. The away team meets an elderly couple living in this house on an otherwise barren planet, with the mystery of who this couple really are unfolding over the course of the episode.

The real-life house was designed by Ellis David Gelman. Its features include circular and triangular windows, unconventional and dramatic angles, four bedrooms, four baths, two fireplaces, and open concept floor plan, a guest house, parking for 10 vehicles, and a lot that includes two acres on the Pacific Coast Highway.

If you’re interested in putting in an offer, you can contact Ani Dermenjian if Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Malibu. Check out the video at the top of the article to see the house’s appearance on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

If you’re more in the market for a Star Trek souvenir that fits inside your current home, a historic prop from the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Plato’s Stepchildren” is going up for auction as part of James Comisar’s distinguished collection of television memorabilia.

“I have spent 30 years trying to create a museum that honors television’s rich history, and until that can be realized, I want to share with collectors turned caretakers, who have always celebrated these shows and valued their materials,” Comisar said. “These days, few would argue TV’s enduring nature or its emotional hold, and my hope is the objects can live on as long as the shows are streaming through our lives.”

The Star Trek item included in the auction is Capt. Kirk’s Grecian toga from the Star Trek: The Original Series 1968 episode “Plato’s Stepchildren.” This is the costume worn by star William Shatner as Kirk when he kissed Lt. Nyota Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) in the episode, which has been popularly cited as American television’s first interracial kiss. The item’s value is estimated to be in the $60,000 to $80,000 range.

Are you interested in purchasing this house from Star Trek: The Next Generation? What about Williams Shatner’s original series toga? Let us know in the comments!