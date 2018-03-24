‘Star Trek: The Next Generation – Terra Incognita’ Announced

IDW Publishing has announced Star Trek: The Next Generation – Terra Incognita at WonderCon today, continuing the Star Trek: The Next Generation mirror universe story.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Terra Incognita is a six-part miniseries by Scott Tipton, David Tipton, and Tony Shasteen. Each issue will function as a standalone story in the spirit of a Star Trek: The Next Generation television episode. The throughline carried over between each issue is that a member of the Enterprise-D’s crew has been replaced by his doppelganger from the mirror universe, an agent working on behalf of the mirror Enterprise’s crew. Judging by the covers to the first issue of Terra Incognita, that double agent looks to be Reginald Barclay, who became chief of security on the ISS Enterprise by killing Tasha Yar.

Terra Incognita is the third series to deal with the mirror universe duplicates of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew following Star Trek: The Next Generation – Mirror Broken, which was set entirely in the mirror universe, and the upcoming Star Trek: The Next Generation – Through the Mirror event, which will bring the Enterprise-D crew face-to-face with their mirror universe counterparts.

Star Trek: The Next Generation never had an episode that dealt with the mirror universe, making it ripe territory for exploration in comics. According to io9, IDW describes Terra Incognita as the “beginning a brand-new wave of episodic miniseries.” You can see the first issue covers in the attached gallery.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Mirror Broken is now available in trade paperback collection. The series introduced fans to the mirror universe versions of the Enterprise-D crew for the very first time, with Captain Picard forcibly taking the Enterprise, the Terran Empire secret weapon in the war against the Klingon-Cardassian Alliance, under his own command.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Through the Mirror is a five-week event series launching in May. That series brings the mirror crew up against the prime timeline crew. Whatever the outcome, it seems mirror Barclay will be left behind to further disrupt the prime timeline’s Enterprise-D’s operation.

Star Trek: The Next Generation – Terra Incognita #1 goes on sale in August. Check out the solicitation information below.