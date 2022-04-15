Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Animated Series Imagined in New Video

A Star Trek fan, inspired by the classic Star Trek: The Animated Series and likely by all those character returns on Picard, has created a short video imagining what a Star Trek: The Next Generation cartoon would look like. Painstakingly recreating the look and feel of The Animated Series, this video is a delight for Star Trek fans, as evidenced by one of the most positive YouTube comments sections we have ever seen. Seriously, think for a second how hard it is to get almost universal glee out of a geek property in the YouTube comments!

In the clip, a Borg attack quickly goes sideways as Picard is abducted. This allusion to one of the show’s biggest storylines makes it a perfect clip to be representative of the animated series’ potential in a way that’s relatable to basically everyone who has watched it.

You can see it below.

You can catch members of the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast on Picard, streaming now on Paramount+.

Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart (who also serves as an executive producer), reprising his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation. John de Lancie returns as Q in season two, Picard’s nigh-omnipotent nemesis. Star Trek: Picard‘s ensemble cast includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. In the new season, Runaways star Annie Wersching will play a classic Star Trek villain, the Borg Queen.

Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas are co-showrunners on Star Trek: Picard‘s second season. Michael Chabon, the showrunner of Picard‘s first season, wrote two episodes of the new season. Jonathan Frakes also returns, directing multiple episodes of the new season.

Matalas suggests that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 may tie into the cinematic adventures of the Star Trek: The Original Series crew. “There are a few nods to the Kirk movies,” he says. “I grew up with the original series and the Kirk movies. That’s my Star Trek. So you’ll see a few of those things kind of tie some Star Trek together. And I think Akiva has constructed a really fascinating and heartbreaking psychological exploration of Picard that no one is expecting.”