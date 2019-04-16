Four ‘Star Trek’ Captains Team Up Against a Doomsday Machine in ‘The Q Conflict’ Crossover

Four Starfleet captains must team up to battle a Doomsday Machine in the next issue of IDW Publishing’s Star Trek: The Q Conflict.

The crews from four Star Trek television shows are stuck playing a game of Q’s devising. After the first round, they regroup with their team captains. The solicitations for the issue teases that will be forced to face a threat that Captian Kirk and his crew are all too familiar with, the Doomsday Machine.

You can see the first five pages from the issue below. Are you excited to see the Doomsday Machine? Let us know in the comments. Star Trek: The Q Conflict #3 goes on sale April 17th.

Star Trek: The Q Conflict #3

JAN190792

(W) Scott Tipton, David Tipton (A/CA) David Messina

As the clash of the godlike beings continues, the captains face off in a series of war games that become much more lethal when Q introduces a fifth competitor-a Doomsday Machine! The biggest Star Trek crossover ever continues here. The crews of The Next Generation, The Original Series, Voyager, and Deep Space 9 come together to face their biggest challenge yet! Written by Star Trek: TNG: Mirror Broken scribes Scott & David Tipton! All the captains together for the first time!

In Shops: Apr 17, 2019

SRP: $3.99

