Star Trek Returns to the Kelvin Timeline in The Unsettling Stars

Star Trek fans will have the opportunity to return to the Kelvin Timeline in April. The official Star Trek Twitter revealed the cover for the novel Star Trek: The Unsettling Stars by Alan Dean Foster. The novel is set in the alternate timeline created by the 2009 Star Trek movie following the events of the film. The book has had a tumultuous road to publication. It was originally solicited under the title Star Trek: Refugees, along with three other novels, for release in the summer of 2009 to tie into the release of Star Trek into theaters. All four novels were put on indefinite hold for reasons that have never been made clear. In 2019, Gallery Books surprised fans by announced that the book would be released in 2020 under the new title The Order of Peace. The book has since been retitled again as The Unsettling Stars.

Here’s the synopsis from the publisher’s website: “Taking place in an alternate timeline created when the Starship Kelvin was destroyed by a Romulan invader from the future, this bold new novel follows Captain James T. Kirk and an inexperienced crew commandeering a repaired U.S.S. Enterprise out of spacedock for a simple shakedown cruise. When a distress call comes in, the Enterprise must aid a large colony ship of alien refugees known as the Perenorean, who are under siege by an unknown enemy. But Kirk and his crew will find that the situation with the peaceful Perenorean is far more complicated than they bargained for, and the answers as to why they were attacked in the first place unfold in the most insidious of ways…”

Another novel from the same original list of releases, David Mack’s Star Trek: More Beautiful Than Death, will also release later in 2020. Mack expressed how happy he was that the novel will finally be released via Facebook after the announcement was made:

“Ten years ago, I wrote a Star Trek ‘Kelvinverse’ novel set after the 2009 feature film, showcasing the new characters and situations of that movie. For behind-the-scenes reasons unrelated to my work, my book and three others in that setting were abruptly cancelled. It was announced today at Star Trek Las Vegas that my novel, MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN DEATH, will be published next year, in August 2020, as a trade paperback. I’m very excited by this news, because I have always been pleased by how that book turned out. I felt that it was a faithful continuation of those characters’ stories, one that could not be possible in the original series incarnation of Trek. Next year, fans of the films and the books will get to decide for themselves whether I succeeded, and if the book was worth the wait.”

Star Trek: The Unsettling Stars goes on sale on April 14th.