‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ Tiki Mugs Have Arrived

Now your original series Star Trek tiki mugs can mingle with this set of six character mugs from The Next Generation! Star Trek cocktail party? Make it so. The damage report the next day is going to be a doozy though.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

The Star Trek: TNG Geeki Tiki set includes Captain Picard, a Cardassian, a Ferengi, Geordi La Forge, Lt. Worf, and the Borg. That’s great, but WHERE IS RIKER? I would have thought that Riker is the most tiki mug of all the TNG characters. Don’t worry though, odds are a second series of mugs will be produced with obvious additions like Riker and Data just like they did with the Star Wars line of Geeki Tikis. In the meantime, you can order the current TNG set here.

If you really want to kick this party into epic crossover territory, tiki mugs are also available for Guardians of the Galaxy and an assortment of Marvel characters. The full list of specs for the TNG set is available below along with a gallery of additional images.

• Star Trek The Next Generation Geeki Tikis

• Officially-licensed Star Trek: The Next Generation merchandise

• A set of 6: Captain Picard, a Cardassian, a Ferengi, Geordi La Forge, Lt. Worf, and the Borg

• The perfect gift for the Trek fan who has everything

• Looks great next to your Horga’hn fertility statue

• Capacity: ~14 oz.

• Materials: Ceramic

• Care Instructions: Top-shelf dishwasher and microwave safe

• Imported

• Dimensions: 7″-8″ tall with 2 1/2″ interior diameter and 2 3/4″ – 4″ exterior diameter (depending on sculpt)

——-

