‘Star Trek vs. Transformers’: Spock Mind Melds With Optimus Prime In New Preview

The Decepticons and the Klingons unite against the Enterprise in a new preview for Star Trek vs. Transformers #2.

IDW has released the new preview that shows Spock performing a Vulcan mind-meld on the Autobot leader, Optimus Prime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the preview pages and the official solicitation text below.

Star Trek vs. Transformers #2 goes on sale November 14th.

Star Trek vs. Transformers #2

AUG180709

(W) John Barber, Mike Johnson (A/CA) Philip Murphy

The Enterprise is burning, brought down by the united forces of the Klingons and Decepticons. Captain Kirk and Optimus Prime have a plan to strike back, but can they bring their scattered Starfleet crew and Autobots together before Megatron wipes them out? The no-holds-barred Saturday morning mash-up continues.

Written by two titans of their respective properties, John Barber (Optimus Prime, Transformers: Robots in Disguise, Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Prequel) and Mike Johnson (the most prolific Star Trek comic book writer of ALL TIME!)!

Don’t miss two amazing covers from Marcelo Ferreira (Back to the Future, Transformers: Bumblebee-Win if You Dare) and Eisner Award-winning artist Derek Charm!

In Shops: Nov 14, 2018

SRP: $3.99

Cover A

Cover B

Cover RI

Intro

Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5