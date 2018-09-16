Star Trek: CBS All Access Heads on Possibility of William Shatner Returning

Over the weekend, Star Trek fans received the news that Patrick Stewart is returning as Jean-Luc Picard for a new Star Trek series on CBS All Access. He may be the first returning Star Trek icon, but will he be the last?

Well, for now, it would seem the answer is yes. Deadline caught up with the heads of CBS All Access and asked them if any other Star Trek revivals like the Picard series were in the works. The response from CBS TV Studios president David Stapf was a flat, “No.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

But the interviewer pressed, asking if that was a “definite no” on the idea of William Shatner returning as James Kirk. Stapf laughed off that one, saying, “I would say, never say never.”

Shatner may not be getting back into his Starfleet uniform anytime soon, but he did offer his congratulations to Stewart on his return, tweeting, “It’s wonderful news! Congratulations my friend!” He was just one of many Star Trek stars to offer their praise of Stewart’s return.

Stewart himself shared a thoughtful statement on his return at the same time that he was making the announcement onstage at Star Trek Las Vegas.

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” Stewart wrote. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

Would you like to see William Shatner return to Star Trek as James Kirk? Let us know what you think in the comments!